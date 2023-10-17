Jayud Global Logistics Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JYD)

Jayud Global Logistics’ (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 18th. Jayud Global Logistics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Jayud Global Logistics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JYD opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile
