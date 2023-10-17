Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.