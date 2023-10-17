Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 900 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.98. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

