Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

