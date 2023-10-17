Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

CAT opened at $270.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day moving average is $248.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.