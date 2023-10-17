Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 34.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 26,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,804 shares of company stock worth $141,924,969. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

