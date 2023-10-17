Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $427.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.58 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

