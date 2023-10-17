Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

