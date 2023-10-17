Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.07-10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.4-84.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.49 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

