JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

