JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Reduced by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 740,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,936. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

