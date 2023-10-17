Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

