Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Kaman Trading Up 1.9 %
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.51 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Kaman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is -45.71%.
Institutional Trading of Kaman
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
