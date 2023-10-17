KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.