KBC Group NV Buys 18,554 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 190,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 34.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

