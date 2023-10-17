KBC Group NV Has $205.44 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,985 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $205,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.