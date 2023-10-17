KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

