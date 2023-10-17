KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 25,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 902,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.90. KE has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. KE had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that KE will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

