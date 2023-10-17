Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
KEG.UN stock opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$16.70. The stock has a market cap of C$146.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.13.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
