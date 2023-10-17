Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.13. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$16.70.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

