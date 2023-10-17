Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.01

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 2241338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

