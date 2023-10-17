Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 1,557 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $27,340.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,454.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEQU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.32. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.84 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

