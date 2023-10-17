KeyCorp Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $106.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.03.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

