KeyCorp Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $315.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PANW. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.90.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $261.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.59. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

