KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in KLA by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.82. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.59 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.95.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

