KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,440 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of KLA worth $149,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.16. The company had a trading volume of 250,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.59 and a 1 year high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.