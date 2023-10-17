Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 3,661 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

