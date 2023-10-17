Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 87.94 and a quick ratio of 87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.