Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

