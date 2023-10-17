Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

