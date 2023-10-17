Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO opened at $902.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $853.25 and a 200-day moving average of $795.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.14 and a 1 year high of $925.91.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
