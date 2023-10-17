Klingman & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after buying an additional 13,447,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,117,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,859 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

