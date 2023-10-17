Klingman & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.99 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

