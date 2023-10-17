Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

