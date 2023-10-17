Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Kopin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.20 on Friday. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 45.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kopin by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

