Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $58.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Korn Ferry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.