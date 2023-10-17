Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $58.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.
KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
