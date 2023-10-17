Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,394 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,067,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 80.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

