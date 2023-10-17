Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,219 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

