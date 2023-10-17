Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,043 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

