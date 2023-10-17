Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 105,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAY opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

