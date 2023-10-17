Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $299.98 and a 12-month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

