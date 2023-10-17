Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

