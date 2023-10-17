Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $672,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 118,391 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $962.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.