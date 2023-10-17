Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,199,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
