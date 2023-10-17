Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,890 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
