Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

