Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,794 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $59.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

