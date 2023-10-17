Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 66,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,392,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,121,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 19.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 104,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

