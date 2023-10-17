Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.78 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

