Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.24% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $50,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.26. 94,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

